Breaking :PDP Campaign Spokesman Buba Galadima Abducted In Abuja By Masked Gunmen

One of the spokesmen of opposition Peoples Democratic party and former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari Mr Buba Galadima has been abducted in Abuja on Sunday

But his daughter confirmed his abduction few minutes ago.

He was abducted according to what CKN News learnt by masked men believed to be security operatives at Wuse 2 area of the capital city, Abuja.

There has been no words from any of the security agencies as at the time of going to press.

This may not be unconnected with an earlier press release issued by the spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organization Mr Festus Keyamo SAN earlier in day calling for the immediate arrest of Galadima for what he alleged was an attempt by Galadima to announce unsubstantiated results of yesterday's election and some materials circulating on social media allegedly released by him.

