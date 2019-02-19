Breaking :INEC Chairman Disagrees With President Buhari On Shooting Of Ballot Box Snatchers

Published:

The Chairman of Independent Electoral Commission Prof Mahmood Yakubu has subtly disagreed with the instruction given to Security agents by President Muhammadu Buhari to shoot anyone caught snatching ballot boxes in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Abuja today while answering questions from Journalists ,the Chairman said he stands on the provision of the electoral law which stipulated that all election offenders should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the provision of the law.

Speaking further ,Prof Mahmood Yakubu said that 95% of the 800,000 card readers to be used for the election on Saturday have been configured and the remaining configuration will be done by Wednesday.

The Chairman also denied the allegations that some top management staff of the commission were arrested by security agents over the botched election .

He went further to state that the Commission has more than enough card readers for the election.

