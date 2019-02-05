Breaking :Court Sacks Ayogu Eze As Enugu APC Guber Candidate

Published:

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Senator Ayogu Eze as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State.



In a judgment delivered Tuesday morning by Hon. Justice I Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, the court asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Barr. George Ogara as the candidate.



He berated the committee sent by the APC NWC to conduct primary election in Enugu.



Reacting, Ogara said in Abuja that it was a victory for the people.



“We thank God that justice has come at last. I urge our party members to remain united as we go for victory in the forthcoming election,” he said.

Share This