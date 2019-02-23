Breaking :BLOGGERS GUILD OPENS SITUATION ROOM FOR 2019 GENERAL ELECTION

Published:

As Nigerians go to the poll today ,the umbrella body of Blogggers in Nigeria ,the Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria (GPBN) has opened an ELECTION SITUATION ROOM where up to speed information about the election could be filed in by its members across the country.

Speaking on the novel initiative ,the President of GPBN Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN) said the action was taken in order to avoid the spread of fake news and fake results that had characterized elections in Nigeria on social media in the past .

It called on all stakeholders especially bloggers to avail themselves with the SITUATION ROOM for accurate and authentic information .

The Guild also called Nigerians to troop out enmass to cast their votes in today's and subsequent elections and make sure that their votes actually count.

The Guild wishes all Nigerians a successful and hitch free election.

God bless Nigeria

