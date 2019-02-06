Breaking :Again Police Removes Lagos State Police Commissioner Edgal,Redeploys 35 Others

Published:

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment and subsequent deployment of 37 Command Commissioners of Police for the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, following the recommendation of the acting Inspector-General of Police.In a statement issued by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, he stated that the Commissioners are expected to proceed immediately to their new Commands ahead of the 2019 General Elections. He also noted that the Commission’s approval has been conveyed to the acting Inspector General of Police for implementation.The Commissioners are: Buba Sanusi, Katsina State; Mohammed Wakili, Kano State; Rabiu Ladodo, Jigawa State; Ahmed Iliyasu, Ogun State; Mu’azu Zubairu, Lagos State; Ibrahim Sabo, Niger State; Alkassam Sanusi, Taraba State; Garba M. Mukaddas, Adamawa State; Omololu Bishi, Benue State; Bola Longe, Nassarawa State; Isaac Akinmoyede, Plateau State; Odumosu Hakeem, Edo State; Olushola David, Bayelsa State; Adeleke Yinka, Delta State; Austin Iwero Agbonlahor, Cross Rivers State; Bashir Makama, Akwa Ibom State; Awosola Awotunde, Ebonyi State; Belel Usman, Rivers State; Bello Makwashi, Gombe State and Abdulrahman Ahmed, Kaduna State.Others are: Bala Ciroma, FCT; Egbetokun Kayode, Kwara State; Hakeem Busari, Kogi State; Asuquo Amba, Ekiti state; Galadanchi Dasuki, Imo State; Suleiman Balarabe, Enugu State; Dandaura Mustapha, Anambra State; Etim Ene Okon, Abia state; Ibrahim Kaoje, Sokoto state; Celestine Okoye, Zamfara State; Garba Danjuma, Kebbi State; Abiodun Ige, Osun State; Undie Adie, Ondo State; Olukolu Shina, Oyo State; Ali Janga, Bauchi State; Damian Chukwu, Bornu State and Sumonu Abdulmalik, Yobe State.The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith has charged them to quickly settle at their new posts and ensure that the forth-coming General Elections in their various Commands are peaceful, free, fair and transparent. He further added that our nation cannot afford any disruption of the elections anywhere as the world is looking up to Nigeria for a proof that its democracy has continued to mature.