Breaking :Abdulsalam Abubakar,Mathew Kukah Currently Meeting With Atiku,Obi In Abuja

A former military Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar; the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, and other members of the National Peace Committee are currently in a meeting with the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.



Others in the meeting include: Cardinal John Onaiyekan, and Rev. Fr Atta Barkindo of the NPC Secretariat.



Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi; Senate President Bukola Saraki; PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Speaker, Yakubu Dogara; and other PDP leaders are also in attendance.



The meeting, it was learnt, was convened following Atiku’s decision to go to court to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory.



The meeting, which is holding in Abuja, started around 6pm.

