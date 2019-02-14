Bola Tinubu Denies Romancing PDP

Published:

APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu has denied the story making the rounds on social media that he hosted PDP Chieftains.



Tinubu made the clarification based on a picture circulating on social media which tends to suggest otherwise.



This was a Press release by his spokesman Mr Tunde Rahman



"Yesterday on our way to Abuja, APC Leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, bumped into some PDP stalwarts at the Private Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja. These people who included ex-DSS Spokesperson Marilyn Ogah quickly warmed up to him and sought for a selfie with Asiwaju. Because he knows Ogah well and because of his mature politics, he allowed what he thought was a seemingly innocuous request.



Now, Marilyn Ogah and PDP elements have turned this noble gesture exemplified by the photograph below into a propaganda machinery and an instrument of blackmail. I understand, they even want to place this photograph as an advertorial in newspapers in their desperate attempt to smear Asiwaju and curry support.



The photograph has been turned into an instrument of blackmail. This is sad indeed. With the way she is using this photograph, Marilyn Ogah has sunken low. Many who were there saw how they forcefully pleaded for the selfie and Asiwaju obliged them even without his trademark cap.



Please ignore their propaganda and campaign of calumny. There is nothing more to the photograph than an acceptance of a seemingly harmless request for a photograph."

