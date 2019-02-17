Boko Haram Attacked Army Base In Yobe

Published:

The Boko Haram militants yesterday attacked the 27 task force brigade in Buni yadi, Yobe State.



It was gathered that the attackers stormed the town around 5:30pm in six vans laden with Anti Aircraft carrier.



An eyewitness, who pleaded for anonymity, said the assailants came from Ambiya village road, eastern part of the town and navigated through the heart of the town.





“They didn’t touch anybody, they went straight to the brigade and engaged the military. We all scampered for safety,” he said.



He said that residents in the town are currently taking refuge in the bush.



The level of casualty can still not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

