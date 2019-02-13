Boko Haram Attack Borno Governor's Convoy..Many People Killed

Published:

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked the convoy of Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, who were on their way to a political rally at Gamboru-Ngala.

Witnesses’ reports said many were feared dead, just as dozens were missing.

An insider source who confirmed the Boko Haram attack in Borno state said the incident occured when the state governor, Kashim Shettima was visiting Gamboru-Ngala for a political rally.

The source said many APC members were feared dead just as dozens are still missing.

Borno state Deputy Governor, Usman Mamman Durkwa, was very cautious about confirming the story to newsmen, saying that he also heard the rumour but he had not been able to communicate with the Governor’s convoy, adding that he was waiting to receive the convoy back.

Spokesman for 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Col. Ado Isa, said military formations around the area of the attack have not sent report yet.

Share This