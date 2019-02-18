Boboye Oyeyemi Felicitates With Officers And Men Of FRSC At 31

Published:

Africa's lead agency the Federal Road Safety Corps clocked 31 years today.





The agency which over the days has been in the forefront of initiating far reaching programmes leading to the saving of lives of thousands of Nigeria was established on the 18th of February 1988 by the military administration of Ibrahim Babaginda.





The current Corps Marshal of FRSC ,Dr Boboye Oyeyemi Mni in his address to the officers and staff of the agency enjoined them to show more dedication and selfless service to duty and their fatherland.

