Bill Clinton Phones Muhammadu Buhari

A former President of the United States, Bill Clinton on Thursday phoned president Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of Saturday’s polls.



Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina in a statement, said the former US president regretted his inability to visit the country to witness the signing of the final peace accord before the general elections.





Buhari, Abubakar Atiku of the main opposition party, PDP and other presidential candidates on Wednesday signed the second phase of the peace accord for the 2019 general elections, organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) under the chairmanship of former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.



Clinton wished Nigeria well as her citizens go to the polls.





Buhari appreciated Clinton for his continuous support for Nigeria and the growth of her democracy.



He described him as a friend of the country, while commending his constant support for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria under a democratic dispensation.



President Buhari also assured him of his commitment to free, fair and credible elections in the weeks ahead.

