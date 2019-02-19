Ballot Box Snatching:Buhari Has Given Security Agents License To Kill Nigerians...Uche Secondus

Published:

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari in his alleged desperation to cling on to power has given marching orders to the Nigerian military and Police to help leaders of the All Progressives Congress oppress voters.



Secondus said that the President’s remarks at APC National caucus meeting on Monday amounted to what he called a declaration of war on Nigeria voters and a direct incitement against them.



He said such pronouncements by the President remained the first of its kind in Nigeria where he said a President would openly threaten the lives of the citizens.



Secondus in a statement in Abuja on Monday said, “The President’s confirmation that he has directed the service chiefs to kill Nigerians is nothing but a predetermined script hatched by the ruling party to create voter apathy and implement their result replacement plans using thugs protected by the military.”



He alleged that President Buhari had never been sincere in conducting a free and fair election, an impression he said was confirmed by his refusal to sign the amended Electoral Act which he said would have facilitated a credible election in the country.



According to him, “In all democracies world over, elections are civil matters that is usually handled by civil security like Police. Why the involvement of our military in this matter when they have enough security challenges to tackle?”

Share This