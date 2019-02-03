Atiku Abubakar Is From Cameroon..Nnamdi Kanu

Published:

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Atiku Abubakar is an “indigene” of Cameroon.



Kanu stated this on Saturday during his live broadcast from London, UK.



The IPOB leader further blamed Atiku for the failure of Alex Ekwueme .



Kanu said: “Some of you do not understand that the person behind the failure of Ekwueme in 1999 during PDP convention was Atiku



“Do you know that Atiku Abubakar is from Cameroon? His area of Adamawa was in Cameroon.



Kanu, however, warned Nigerians against voting in the forthcoming 2019 election.



“By voting, all you are doing is perpetuating the misery of our people.



“To vote in the zoo means to endorse 1999 fraudulent constitution. By voting, all you are doing is perpetuating the misery of our people.



On calling off the referendum given to Biafrans to boycott the 2019 election, Kanu called on the government to sign the document given to them.



According to him, that is the only way the 2019 election would not be boycotted by Biafrans.



“Those pressuring me to call off the election boycott know what to do, sign that document I gave to you and I will call off the election boycott, you know what the document contains.”



The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had some days ago declared February 16, 2019 date for a referendum to ascertain the number of Nigerians who want a separate Biafra republic through a peaceful and democratic process.

Share This