Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Osinbajo For Surviving Air Mishap

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Vice President Osinbajo for surviving an air mishap today.



Atiku stated this in a post on his twitter page reproduced below



"Dear Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, I just received news of the crash of your helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State. I am happy to note however that all is well with you and your delegation". -AA

