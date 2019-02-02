Saturday, 2 February 2019

Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Osinbajo For Surviving Air Mishap

Published: February 02, 2019
Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Vice President Osinbajo for surviving an air mishap today.

Atiku stated this in a post on his twitter page reproduced below

"Dear Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, I just received news of the crash of your helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State. I am happy to note however that all is well with you and your delegation". -AA

