Arrest Of Atiku's Lawyer Is Witch-hunt By APC..Former APC Deputy Spokesman

Published:

A former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has described the arrest as a witch-hunt by the APC, noting that the anti-graft agency had left nobody in doubt that it was doing the bidding of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Tuesday, Frank said the arrest of Giwa-Osagie a few weeks after Tunde Ayeni, a former chairman of Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank), was picked up and detained, showed that the APC was desperate to “starve the opposition of critical funding for its campaign.”

He called on the international community to sanction the acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, for allegedly detaining opposition figures illegally in order to dampen their chances in the forthcoming elections.

Frank said, “Magu cannot claim to be fighting corruption when the only people he finds to be allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities are key members of the opposition. This is a witch-hunt and highly selective.

“Today, the EFCC is clearly an arm of the APC; no thanks to Magu who has officially pledged his support to Buhari by wearing his re-election campaign brooch on his suit lapel.”

Share This