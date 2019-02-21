Army Vows To Investigate And Punish Soldiers Making APC Signs

Published:

The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a picture of four armed men dressed in what looks like military camouflage in a 4 x 4 finger sign supposedly connoting a campaign symbol of a political party which is against the rules and regulations of the NA.



The NA wishes to dissociate itself from the picture even as it has commenced immediate investigation with the view to ascertain the source and authenticity of the pictures and the "soldiers' involved. If the outcome of the investigation comfirm this to be true, appropriate sanctions would be provided. NA of today under the command of Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai do not condone or encourage indiscipline and any form of professional misconduct.



On many occasions, the Chief of Army Staff has made it strongly clear that Army personnel will remain neutral, totally apolitical and will not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise .

