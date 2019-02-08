Army Spokesman Gen S K Usman Bows Out On A High

Published:

Army spokesman Gen S K Usman has proceeded on his retirement .

He made this known in a press release published below.

FAREWELL MESSAGE TO OFFICERS SOLDIERS AND CIVILIAN STAFF OF THE DIRECTORATE OF ARMY PUBLIC RELATIONS ON MY VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT FROM THE NIGERIAN ARMY

1. With utmost gratitude to God, I wish to inform you, the wonderful Officers, Soldiers and Civilian Staff of the Directorate of Army Public Relations, that with effect from Friday 8 February 2019, I will be proceeding on Terminal Leave, thus marking the end of my exciting and fulfilling career in the Nigerian Army. I am therefore bidding you all goodbye in my capacity as Director, Army Public Relations.

2. I would like seize this opportunity to thank you all for your friendship, love, support, loyalty and encouragement over the years that tremendously assisted me personally and repositioning the Directorate to the enviable height attained, thus far. I also wish to thank the Nigerian nation and the Nigerian Army for the wonderful opportunity to serve the country and humanity in various capacities for over three decades.

3. I am leaving highly fulfilled after contributing my best to national development, the Nigerian Army, gaining great wealth of knowledge, experience, inestimable network of friends which I will treasure forever. I am thankful to the Nigerian Army for giving me wonderful opportunities and work exposure to practice Public Relations to the point of being a Fellow of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR), Member of the National Institute (mni), among other honours, awards and qualifications, as well as attaining the highest level of command of the Directorate of Army Public Relations twice.

4. Although a new Director has not been appointed yet, I am handing over to Colonel AA Yusuf, the Chief of Staff, Directorate of Army Public Relations. As I exit this noble profession voluntarily, I wish you all continued fruitful years of service and God's blessings, guidance and protection, amen. I will certainly miss you all and will continue to cherish the friendship and bond among us.

I enjoin you to continue to keep the flag flying and endeavour to contribute your best to further take the Directorate of Army Public Relations to greater heights.

5. Thank you and God bless you all.

SANI KUKASHEKA USMAN mni FNIPR

Brigadier General

Outgoing Director Army Public Relations

