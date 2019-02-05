Army Repels Boko Haram Attack In Yobe

Published:

Troops of 159 Battalion, Forward Operational Base (FOB), Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, deployed at Kanama, Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe state, have today evening thwarted Boko Haram terrorists attempted incursion into the border town of Kanama. The terrorists came in at about 5:30pm and started shooting sporadically. The vigilant troops of the FOB engaged them.



Consequently, the terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the gallant troops of 159 Battalion and the well coordinated air support from the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE. This resulted in inflicting casualty on the terrorists, while some of them retreated with gunshot wounds.



The resilient troops have embarked on hot pursuit of the fleeing surviving attackers towards the border with Niger Republic. Unfortunately two of our gallant soldiers sustained injuries, but they are in stable condition and receiving medical attention. Further details of the casualties on the terrorists and recoveries would be provided on completion of the mop up and pursuit operations.

