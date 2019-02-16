Army Eliminates 3 Boko Haram Terrorists

Published:

Troops of 231, 331 Battalion and Special Force Brigade Biu of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has in the early hours of today Saturday the 16th of February, 2019 effectively ambushed some boko haram terrorists around Warawara general area of Borno State.



According to Army Spokesman Colonel Sagir the ambush led to the dislodgement of the hitherto covert terrorists enclave in the affected area and the recovery of the following items,three of the Boko Haram members were killed in the process





Also recovered from them were





2 AK 47 Rifles





5 AK 47 Magazines





Assorted Charms





And 1 motor bike

The troops combed the general area on patrols with the view to further arresting some of the terrorists .

