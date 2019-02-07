Army Director Of Legal Services Appointed Chairman African Bar Association Armed Forces Committee

Published:

The Director, Directorate of Legal Services (Army), Major General Yusuf Shalangwa has been appointed Chairman of the Armed Forces Committee of the African Bar Association during the 2018 Annual Conference of the African Bar Association which took place at the International Conference Centre Nairobi Kenya in July last year. The senior officer’s appointment was made known during a Joint Meeting of the Governing and Executive Councils of the Association held in Nairobi, Kenya, recently.The appointment of the senior officer is an impetus and appreciation of the Directorate of Legal Services (Army)’s and the Nigerian Army in promoting rule of law and human rights observance in the Nigerian Armed Forces Legal System.