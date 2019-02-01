Armed Robbery Suspects Behind Killing Of Three People Arrested In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, announced the arrest of five armed robbers, who allegedly killed two victims while robbing people of their valuables in the Agege area of the state.



The command said its operatives, who were mobilised to the scene of the robbery, gave the suspected robbers a chase that resulted in the arrest of one Damilare Adegbayibi.



The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, while briefing journalists, said Adegbayibi and his gang members had killed one Alayiwa and Ibrahim Akinbumi during the attack, adding that the captured suspect led the operatives to arrest Ojesola Osundairo, Bashiru Suleiman, Rasak Osunmade and Haruna Ibrahim, who also participated in the robbery.



Imohimi said, “On Saturday, January 26, 2019, around 1am, information was received from members of the public that some armed robbers were having a field day along Adewumi Adebisi Street, Agege, Lagos, robbing unsuspecting victims of their valuables.



“Based on the information, a combined team of operatives from the Dopemu Police Station and the Special Anti- Robbery Squad, Ikeja, swiftly mobilised to the scene. On sighting the operatives, the robbers ran in different directions to avoid being arrested, but they were chased, leading to the arrest of one Damilare Adegbayibi and the recovery of a cut-to-size locally-made single-barrelled gun with four unexpended cartridges from him.



“On closer examination of the robbery scene, two lifeless bodies were found on the ground. Further inquiry revealed that they were stabbed to death. The victims were later identified as Alayiwa, surname unknown, a security personnel attached to the street, and one Ibrahim Akinbumi, a resident of Adewumi Adebisi Street, Agege, Lagos.



“The suspect (Adegbayibi) later led the operatives to arrest four other members of the gang namely: Ojesola Osundairo, Bashiru Suleiman, Rasak Osunmade and Haruna Ibrahim, from whom two additional cut-to-size locally-made guns with six live cartridges were recovered.”



Imohimi, who said the suspects also specialised in stealing motorcycles that they sell to one Ibrahim Haruna, added that they would be charged to court once the investigation was concluded.



The command also paraded two suspected armed robbers, Azeez Mustapha, 24, and Rasaq Orisunmade, 22, for allegedly invading the house of one Akin Joseph and killing his wife, Catherine, on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.



Imohimi said two suspects, Isah Shobayo and Ogundimu Olalekan, had previously been arrested in connection with the crime, adding that further investigation led to the arrest of Mustapha and Orisunmade.



He added that Mustapha confessed to firing the shot that killed the woman.



The CP stated, “Recall that during the last press briefing held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, we paraded a set of suspects, who on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, around 12.40am, invaded the home of one Mr Akin Joseph and held him and his wife, Catherine, hostage. Unfortunately, these daredevil armed robbers shot and killed Catherine, who came between her husband and the robbers, pleading that they spare her beloved husband.



“Meanwhile, at the time of the incident, the couple’s children were in the church attending the crossover service for the year 2019.



“When the report of this unfortunate incident reached my office, I directed the command’s SARS operatives to leave no stone unturned at unravelling those who chose the first day of the year to perpetrate the dastardly act. Imbued with the necessary logistics, they immediately arrested two suspects, Isah Shobayo and Ogundimu Olalekan, and recovered an expended cartridge reasonably suspected to have been fired at the deceased.



“Painstaking investigation, however, led to the arrest of one Azeez Mustapha, aka School Boy, 24, and one Rasaq Orisunmade, aka Akeju, 22, on Sunday, January 27, 2019, in an undisclosed hotel in the Dopemu area of the state, where they were having a good time.



“During interrogation, they confessed to being members of the gang that attacked the victims. However, Mustapha particularly confessed to have pulled the trigger of the gun that killed the deceased. He led the operatives to his house for a search, and in the process, a cut-to-size double-barrelled gun with four live cartridges were recovered.”

