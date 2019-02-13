Arewa Consultative Forum Endorses Buhari For Second Term

Published:

The Arewa Consultative Forum on Tuesday endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari, as its candidate for the February 16 election.



The ACF urged all northerners to vote for the President on February 16 to consolidate his achievements.



This is contained in a communiqué read in Kaduna by the acting Chairman of the ACF, Alhaji Musa Liman-Kwande, after the emergency meeting of the National Executive Council of the ACF.



He said after evaluating the successes of the President in the last three years, the ACF decided to endorse him (Buhari).



This is coming few days after the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a faction of Afenifere, the Middle Belt groups and the Northern Elders Forum endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.



With the ACF’s endorsement of Buhari and NEF’s endorsement of Atiku, the North appeared divided over the candidacy of the two leading presidential candidates from the region at the February 16 poll.



Reading the position of the ACF, Liman-Kwande said the group believed it was of necessity for the President to be re-elected



He commended the President’s stride in improving and repositioning the nation’s economy.



The ACF chairman listed the achievements of the President to include, the multimillion- dollar Mambilla hydro-power project; the exploration of oil in Gongola Basin of the Benue trough, Baro Inland port, North-East Development Commission and the ongoing rail projects nationwide.



He said, “Consequent upon the contributions of the incumbent government to the economic and infrastructural development of the nation, and the government’s achievements in combating insurgency and other insecurity problems bedevilling the country, the ACF believes that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term to consolidate on his achievements.”



The ACF chief, however, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to live up to its promise to conduct free, fair and credible elections.



Those who attended the emergency meeting of the ACF included, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Alhaji Adamu Fika; Chairman of the ACF Leadership Selection Committee, Gen. Inuwa Wushishi (retd.); the Deputy Chairman, ACF’s BoT, Ambassador Adamu Mohammed; and Vice-Chairman, National Executive Council of ACF, Senator Abubakar Girei.



Others were the Secretary General of the ACF, Anthony Sani; its Deputy Secretary General, Abubakar Umarand; and the National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammadu Ibrahim.

Share This