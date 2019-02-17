APC,PDP Vows To Resume Campaign Despite INEC Directives

Published:

The All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party have vowed to reopen their campaigns one week to the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections.



In separate interviews with the British Broadcasting Corporation, the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole; and Campaign Director of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had said they would proceed with political campaigns.



This is even as the Independent National Electoral Commission said it would take the final decision on Monday to determine whether political parties should resume campaigns.



INEC promised to make a final statement on this on Monday





