APC Wins 62 Declared Senate Seats, PDP 35

The All Progressives Congress has won no fewer than 62 senatorial seats out of 98results of last Saturday’s senatorial elections.

The results, which were officially released by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the senatorial districts, showed that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party had won 35 seats in the ninth Senate.

The Young Progressive Party won a seat in Anambra State.

In the South-West, out of the 17 results released so far, the APC had won 14 seats, while the PDP clinched three. The commission has yet to release the result of the Ondo South election, which was declared inconclusive.

The APC clinched all the senatorial seats in Ogun, Lagos and Ekiti, and lost a seat each in Osun, Oyo and Ondo states.

In the North-West, INEC has released the results of all the 21 senatorial districts in the zone where the APC won 20 seats, while the PDP secured one.

The ruling party won the seats in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina, but lost the Kaduna South seat to the PDP.

In the North-East, the APC swept all the senatorial seats in Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states. In Adamawa State, it won one seat.

The PDP secured the two senatorial seats in Adamawa and the two results declared in Taraba State.

In the North-Central, the PDP won all the 12 senatorial seats in Benue, Nasarawa, Niger and Kwara and lost a seat to the APC in Kogi.

The South-South PDP clinched the senatorial seats in Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa. The APC won one seat each in Delta and Edo states.

Except in Abia and Imo states where it won a seat each, the APC was defeated in other states in the South-East. The PDP clinched all the senatorial seats in Enugu and Ebonyi,

Among the senators-elect, those who are going to the upper chamber of the National Assembly for the first time are Ifeanyi Uba (Anambra South) of the Young Progresives Party; Bayo Osinowo (Lagos East) of the APC; Uba Sani (Kadunyia North, APC); Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West); and Dayo Adeyeye (Ekiti South).

