APC Wins 13 LGAs Declared In Kano State

Even though Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso who is one of the Directors of the PDP Presidential Campaign secured his polling unit by ensuring that Atiku won with 278 votes to Buhari’s 215, he could not prevent Atiku’s loss to Buhari, in Madobi, his local government area.

The APC won the area by polling 26,110 votes almost double the 13,113 votes the PDP candidate got after the final tally.

The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in charge of the local government, Dr Sani Umar, while presenting the results at the Kano State INEC collation centre, gave the total number of registered voters as 84,067 out of which 40,764 were accredited to vote.

The total number of votes cast was 40,286 out of which 39,524 were valid and 762 were rejected.

Governor Umar Ganduje was able to secure victory for Buhari in his ward and his Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

While giving a breakdown of the results in the area, the INEC collation officer for the local government, Dr Musa Muhammad, announced that Buhari polled 19,984 as against Atiku’s 7,732 votes.

He said, “The total number of registered voters is 101,254, those accredited to vote were: 61,144. The APC received 37,417 and the PDP got 6,507; valid votes were 45,056 while rejected votes were 2, 306. The total votes cast, 47,362.”

The collation officer for Garun-Malam Local Government Area, Dr Umar Abdulkadir, announced that the APC presidential candidate received 23,810 votes while the PDP got 4,861 votes.

Number of accredited voters stood at 31,641. There were 29,004 valid votes and 1,982 votes were cancelled. The total number of votes cast was 30,986.

In Rimin Gado Local Government Area, the collation officer, Prof. Ibrahim Sa’ad, announced that 63,347 persons registered to vote out of which 32,878 were accredited. Of this number, APC got 20,589 votes while PDP received 10,035. The total of votes cast stood at 32,343 while 31,472 votes were valid, 871 were rejected.

In Tofa Local Government Area, the INEC collation officer, Dr Murtala Badamasi, gave the number of registered voters as 71,348 out of which 30,227 were accredited to vote. Of this number, the APC got 19,984 votes while the PDP got 7,732. Total number of votes cast, 29,753, valid votes cast was 28,101, rejected votes 1,652

The collation officer for Kunchi Local Government, Prof. Saminu Bala, said 58,334 registered to vote, 27,281 were accredited to vote. Of this number, the APC got 20,375 while the PDP got 4,983. The total number of votes cast stood at 26,895 of which 25,753, were valid while 1,142 were rejected.

For Bagwai Local Government, the collation officer, Prof. Abdulrasheed Jibya, said the number of registered voters was 89,134 out of which 36,929 were accredited to vote. At the end of voting, the APC got 23,375 while the PDP got 10,584. Total number of votes cast stood at 35,697, valid votes 34,697, rejected votes, 1,096.

In Gabasawa Local Government Area, the INEC collation officer, Prof. Mustapha Muktar, said 78,627 people registered to vote; those accredited were 32,847 out of this number, the APC secured 24,420 while the PDP went away with 6,130. Total number of votes cast, 32,440, valid votes 31,106, rejected 1,334.

The collation officer for Bunkure Local Government, Prof. Hafiz Yakasai, said 89,616 persons registered to vote, 39,803 were accredited. The APC got 27, 232 while the PDP got 9,528. Total votes cast, 38,970, valid votes, 37,318 while 1,652 were rejected.

In Karaye Local Government, the INEC collation officer, Mohammed Isa, said 33,243 were accredited to vote; APC got 23,023, PDP got 8,265, valid votes, 31,923, rejected votes 962.

