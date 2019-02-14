APC Supporters Storm INEC Office In Port Harcourt Over Exclusion From Election

Published:

Scores of supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State have taken over the main gate of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Port Harcourt in protest of the non-inclusion of their candidates in the ballot for Saturdays and March 2, 2019 elections.



The protesters threatened that election would not hold in Rivers if INEC refused to allow their candidates to be part of the exercise.



Police had earlier blocked the road leading to the state INEC office located along the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, but the protesters made their way peacefully to the commission’s gate.

