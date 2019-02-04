APC Supporters Die In Senator Solomon Adeola's Convoy In Lagos

Published:

Tragedy struck on Monday in the FESTAC Town area of Lagos State as some of the campaigners for the All Progressives Congress were killed in a crash.



It was learnt that the incident happened during the campaign for the All Progressives Congress Senatorial Candidate for Lagos West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, aka Yayi.



The victims were said to be in the convoy of the senatorial candidate when the accident happened.



Three people have been confirmed dead as of the time of filing this report.

