APC ,PDP Supporters Clash Again In Kano

Supporters of former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and those of a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumuni Jibril clashed in Babeji Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.



Although details the incident which occurred at about 2:00pm are still sketchy, it was gathered that the supporters of the All Progressives Congress and those of the Peoples Democratic Party clashed at a campaign rally.



The two opposing party supporters attacked each other with dangerous weapons leading to several being injured on both sides.



The Kano State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Wakili in response to a question on the incident said, “I have not been briefed yet. When I am properly briefed I will brief the press

