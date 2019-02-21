Another Female Presidential Candidate Withdraws ,Backs Atiku

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the National Interest Party, NIP, Eunice Atuejide, has withdrawn from the race. This came barely twenty eight days, when the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili made her own announcement from the race.



Disclosing this in a statement, Atuejide opined that she stepped down from the election because her race for the presidency was programmed to end on February 16 “and it did.” Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, cancelled and postponed the Presidential and National Assembly elections billed to hold on the 16th February to 23rd February 2019, citing logistic issues.



However, Atuejide, in the same statement obtained by PremiumTimes, said that she would support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, because of his choice of VP. Her statement reads; “I choose to fight for the benefit of every Nigerian on the side of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. I cannot defend PDP for giving us bad leadership from 1999 to 2015, yet I cannot help but blame the APC for doing a much worse job from 2015 to 2019.



“Plus, whether we call them PDP, APC, PPA, ANN, YPP, or NIP, we are all the same people moving from one political platform to the other in search of a place to speak out and be heard. Poll Shift: Onyema, INEC Chairman to meet diplomatic heads, Int’l organisations “To my mind, the political party platform is not the real issue nonetheless, it’s either Alhaji Atiku Abubakar under the PDP or President Buhari under the APC this time.



“I make bold to state unequivocally that I stand with Atiku under the PDP this time.” “Mr Abubakar picked an amazing VP. In fact, even though I have never met or spoken to Peter Obi, it is thanks to him that I am today the Founder and National Chairman of a youth-led, digitally organised political party (NIP). His exemplary leadership as Governor of Anambra State led me and several of my team members to politics.”

Share This