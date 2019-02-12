Anambra INEC Fire Ignited To Stop Opposition From Winning Elections In Stronghold Areas..CUPP

Published:

Opposition political parties have noted with concerns that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, being aided by unscrupulous security agents, have been busy burning election materials in offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission in parts of the country they recognise as areas of strenght of opposition.

The latest fire that erupted in INEC office in Anambra State was meant to stop election in that area in order to deny the Peoples Democratic Party of victory.

We have it on good authority that they are planning to burn down more INEC offices and materials so that election can be declared inconclusive in the affected areas and therefore weaken the opposition.

Part of their strategy is to either make elections inconclusive in the affected places and hold rerun electionson separate days so that they can use security agents against opposition members.

Why is it that military and policemen attached to these offices cannot stop these wicked people from burning down these offices if they are not part of the plan?

We are aware that they are planning to carry out similar act in Rivers, Kwara, Adamawa and some local governments in Kano.

The opposition hereby demand that electiona be conducted manually in areas where election materials have been burnt.

We also ask that security agencies should rise up to their responsibilities and secure all INEC offices and election materials nationwide.

We plead with the international community to continue to note these acts of desperation by the ruling party.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

CUPP Spokesperson

Share This