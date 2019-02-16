Alleged Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna:Gov El Rufai Lied...Prof Odinkalu

Published:

Former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission Prof Chidi Odinkalu today while speaking on Channels TV challenged Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State to provide evidence of 66 Fulani men whom he claimed were killed recently in the State.



He said the claim was false and that Governor El Rufai is using such hoax for political reasons to weep up sentiments few days to the election.





According to him,in the past twenty four hours ,he had made several contacts with major stakeholders in the area to verify the claims by El Rufai but all of those spoken to refuted the allegation.





He asked Nigerians to mount pressure on the governor and his aides to provide evidence of the alleged killings.

