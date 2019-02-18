All Entertainment Online Platform eelive.ng Makes It's Debut

Published:

Entertainment reporting in Nigeria is set for a redefinition from Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with the entrance of eelive.ng, an all-entertainment online platform.

Spearheaded by Niran Adedokun, an award-winning former entertainment reporter for Saturday PUNCH, eelive.ng is positioned to bring back top-notch entertainment reportage. A statement issued by the promoters of the platform explains that eelive is short for Everything Entertainment.

The portal is gearing to feed readers with well-researched and in-depth stories on the various segments of the entertainment industry.

From the culture scene to BIG entertainment stories and behind the scenes actions of your favourite personalities and creative productions, eelive.ng is well poised to consistently deliver.

Built in the ways of the old days of entertainment reporting, the online newspaper will give readers news and stories they can believe.

According to the management of the platform, “eelive.ng promises to elevate the standard of entertainment reporting with special focus on music, movies, fashion and style, books and arts.

"Apart from news and feature stories which will be incisive and add value to the industry and reader, we will also provide informed reviews and opinion articles on productions as well as conduct of industry practitioners.

"We promise lovers of entertainment value for the time and resources they invest in our newspaper."

