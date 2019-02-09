Aisha Buhari Holds Solidarity Walk For Husband In Abuja

Published:

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Saturday, urged voters to simply exercise their voting rights instead of engaging in unnecessary fights in the coming general elections.

Aisha Buhari spoke when she led the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Team (AWYPCT) on a solidarity walk for the re-election of President Buhari.

The AWYPCT chairperson was represented by the wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo, at the walk which took off from the Unity Fountain to Eagle Square in Abuja.

The solidarity walk was attended by the FCT Minister; Musa Bello, Minister of Sports; Solomon Dalung, former Military Governor of Lagos State; Buba Marwa, and former Inspector General of Police (IGP); Suleiman Abba.

Others were the Senior Special Assistant to the President; Dr Hajo Sani, former deputy governor of Plateau State; Mrs Pauline Talle, and the wives of Ogun, Nasarawa, Borno and Ondo states governors, Olufunsho Amosun, Mairo Al-Makura, Nana Shettima and Betty Akeredolu respectively.

While speaking at the colourful ceremony, organised at Eagle Square after the walk, Mrs Buhari thanked the youths and women for showing their support for her husband’s second term bid.

She said Friday’s test-running of the Lagos -Abeokuta railway services underlined the need for a second term for President.

She urged them to continue with the door-to-door campaign, vote and stay away from violence on election day.

“President Buhari has already shown he is a good man worthy of support by Nigerians. It means we are sure APC is going to the next level, it means everyone is going to the next level. After we must have voted, we must endeavour to wait until the votes are counted in polling units. You all have to vote peacefully. There should be no fighting on the day of election,” she also said.

The Chairman, Central Working Committee (CWC) of the AWYPCT, Brigadier General Marwa (rtd), urged them to collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) and exercise their franchise.

Share This