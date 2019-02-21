AIG Zone XI Visits Osun INEC REC,Assures Of Security For Saturday's Elections

Published:

The Assistant Inspector- General of Police in charge of Zone XI comprising Osun, Oyo and Ondo States, as part of efforts to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming elections, visited the Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, MFR, mni, in his office today. The visit was in continuation of his earlier visit to the three States and INEC offices in the Zone to strengthen the synergy between the police and the Commission with a view to providing adequate security before, during and after the forthcoming elections in the Zone.



The AIG assured the REC of security for INEC staff, materials, the electorate and everyone involved in the electoral process. He said he had directed the Commissioner of Police in the state and her counterparts in Oyo and Ondo States to ensure the elections were conducted in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any form of violence so as to have free, fair and credible elections.



In his reaction, the REC thanked the AIG for the assessment visit and expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements so far made in the state. According to him, the Commission was ready for the Presidential and National Assembly elections rescheduled for Saturday.

