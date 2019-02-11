Advertising Company Creative Director and Lady Found Dead In Parked Car In Lagos

Published:

The Creative Director, Image World Visuals, Emmanuel Chetan, and Annie Akhadelor, were found dead in a parked car, whose engine was running at Mende, Maryland, Lagos State, on Saturday.



Residents said Chetan lived at 37A Atiba Osborne Street, Mende.



On a visit to the area on Sunday, discovered that the two gates of the house had been locked with no resident around.



An eyewitness, James Odion, said Chetan and Akhadelor were probably returning from a club in the early hours of Saturday.



He stated that the two died on Olugbade Street, Mende, Maryland, about 72 metres from where the man’s residence.



According to him, the two were suspected to have taken poisoned drinks, which might have led to their death and not the car’s air conditioning system as being suggested in some quarters.



He added that when the police eventually arrived and forced open the car, they found containers of the drinks they allegedly consumed.





Odion explained that on Olugbade Street, where Chetan parked his vehicle, a resident approached him and asked him to remove the car, noting that the place was where he (the man) often parked his car.



He said Chetan begged the man, saying that he was feeling uncomfortable and that in a short while, he would move the vehicle out, adding that about one hour later, Chetan and Akhadelor were found dead.



Odion stated, “Chetan was in his 30s. I knew him very well but I had never seen the lady, who was with him.



“He parked his car on Olugbade Street, a distance of not more than 70 or so metres to his house. A man who usually parks his car at that place, approached him and asked him to move the car away so that he could park his own car.



“Chetan asked him not to worry that he would soon leave the place as he was feeling uncomfortable in his stomach, same as his partner.



“The two appeared to be coming from a club. Some bottles of drinks were found with them when the police eventually got to the scene and forced open the vehicle.”



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chike Oti, confirmed the incident, saying the corpses of Chetan and Akhadelor had been recovered and deposited in the hospital for autopsy.



He said, “The corpses of the man and the woman were recovered in a car. They were there for about one hour until residents became curious that a car whose engine had been running for almost two hours could be stationary.



“But on a close examination, they found out that a man and a woman were inside the car. The residents were unable to wake them up.



“The residents had to call the police and when the police got to the scene, they opened the car and found the two persons to be motionless. The police took them to a hospital where they were confirmed dead. Their corpses are in the hospital for autopsy.”





He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Mu’azu, had instructed the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department as well as the forensic unit to commence necessary analyses and investigations into the case.

