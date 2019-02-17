Adhere To New Dates Of Election,Foreign Election Observers Tell INEC Chairman

Published:

Foreign observers have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to adhere to the new dates it fixed for the conduct of the general elections.The Transition Monitoring Group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda and the Election Observation Platform have said elections postponement constituted a threat to the integrity of the nation’s electoral system.The observers, in their joint statement on the postponement, also called on the commission to inform Nigerians regularly about the preparations for the elections.In the statement ,the obsevers said, “We, the heads of the international election observation missions and the United Nations present in Nigeria, have taken note of the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission to postpone the 2019 general elections due to logistical and operational challenges.“While we note that this decision has caused disappointment for many, we call on all Nigerians to continue to remain calm and supportive of the electoral process as INEC works to implement its new timeline.“We urge INEC to use this time to finalise all preparations and ensure that the new election dates are strictly adhered to.”