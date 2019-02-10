Adekunle Gold Reacts To Lekki Hotel Rape Case

Published:

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has joined the growing number of Nigerian celebrities to react to the ongoing drama surrounding the recent alleged rape that took place at De Lakanster hotel in Lekki Phase One.



The “Orente” crooner in his reaction to the alleged rape of an unidentified 23-year-old victim lady stated that sex without consent is rape and recording it is also vile. He further equated both acts to violence against humanity.



Gold who recently got married to fellow singer, Simi in a lowkey wedding added that Nigerians should not keep quiet online and offline the rape victim gets justice for the horrendous act committed against her.



He wrote,



“This is not a women’s issue, this is everyone’s issue. Any and Everyone with a voice, I implore you to not quiet down online and offline until we see the resolution and this woman gets justice. Sex with without consent is rape, recording it is also vile. Both are a physical and emotional act of violence against humanity.”



It would be recalled that we reported earlier that outspoken Nigerian rapper, Falz has also spoken about the rape case. In his reaction, Falz had also called on influential Nigerians to ensure that this is not another case that is swept under the carpet.

Share This