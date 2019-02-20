950 Political Thugs Arrested In Kano

Published:

Barely four days to the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections, the number of suspected political thugs arrested by the Kano State Police Command has risen to 950.



The state Police Commissioner, Wakili Mohammed, confirmed the figure when members of the Kano Election Peace Committee paid him a visit in his office on Tuesday.



He said the command had so far apprehended no fewer than 950 suspected political thugs, locally referred to as ‘Yan Daba’, for allegedly attacking innocent residents of Kano metropolis within the last nine days.



He explained that most of the suspects were picked up in different parts of the city for attacking residents with dangerous weapons.



According to him, out of the number, 750 have been remanded in various prisons pending the completion of their trial by the courts.



The CP said most of those arrested were found either acting under the influence of substances suspected to be hard drugs, possession of illicit drugs or with dangerous weapons.



“We are consistently raiding black spots and once you are arrested and confirmed to be a ‘Dan Daba’, nobody will bail you,” Mohammed said



He vowed that the command, under his watch, would not fold its arms and allow some disgruntled elements to continue to harass and intimidate innocent citizens of the state.



While assuring members of the public that the police would be neutral during Saturday’s polls, the CP told members of the delegation, “The police force is not a political party and if it were a political party, then it is my political party. I agree with what you stand for that is peace. You have my total and unwavering support, because what you stand for is the bedrock of socio-economic development of any society.



“The issue of drugs needs a serious approach. We will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the state is rid of criminals and any form of criminality.”

