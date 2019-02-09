53 Political Parties Adopt Buhari Ahead Of APC Mega Rally In Lagos Today

Published:

Ahead of the Saturday mega rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, a coalition of 53 political parties has endorsed the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the decision was based on the president’s achievements in the last three years.



The coalition, under the banner of Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS), declared its support for Buhari at an event in Surulere.



The event was witnessed by the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), APC’s National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and thelawmaker representing Lagos East in the Senate, Gbenga Ashafa, among others.



Director of Publicity of the coalition, Shakirudeen Olofin, said the 53 parties had directed their members to work with the APC to deliver Lagos to Buhari, noting that they took the decision to support him because of the infrastructure projects his administration has executed in the south west.



According to a communiqué issued by the coalition and signed by its convener, Akinola Obadia, the APC-led Federal Government had sited more projects in Lagos to consolidate the status of the state as the fastest growing economy in Africa, and such stride must be sustained for sustainable development.



The communiqué read: “Based on the numerous achievements of the President Buhari in the last three and half years, which include reduction in $5 million importation spending, infrastructure projects on Lagos-Ibadan axis and the flag of Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonsoki-Ojota Expressway, the coalition hereby endorses the candidacy of President Buhari.”



Hailing the decision of parties to support President Buhari’s re-election bid, Fashola said Lagos residents had no choice than to return APC to power, arguing that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its 16 years dominance at the centre, left infrastructure in the state to rot.

