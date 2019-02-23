39 Year Old Man Slumps ,Dies At Lover's Home In Mbaise,Imo State

Published:

Tragedy struck in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State after a 39-year-old barber, Chukwuebuka Ihuoma, slumped and died in his girlfriend’s house.



The incident, which happened at Ezegbogu village, threw the entire community into a state of confusion, as the 39-year-old was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital



A family member to the victim, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Ihuoma was very healthy when he visited his girlfriend, Ogechi Onyeukwu.



The source said, “The victim was my relation. He was from Umuozuzu Oboama but went to Ezegbogu in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA to see his girlfriend. Ihuoma collapsed at his girlfriend’s apartment. The girlfriend raised the alarm but before he was taken to the hospital, he was already dead. It was at the hospital that he was confirmed dead.”



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not be reached for comments but a police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.



The source explained that while the victim’s girlfriend was in police custody, the police would carry out an autopsy to determine the cause of the sudden death.

Share This