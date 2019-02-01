30 Oil Tankers Stuck On Nigeria's High Sea

Published:

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) cumbersome documentation process may have delayed about 25 vessels currently stuck on the Lagos high sea, laden with petroleum products, and other goods waiting to berth and discharge the products for domestic consumption.



The latest Shipping Position released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), revealed that the vessels carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol; Automated Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel; base oil, general cargo and containers, are currently waiting to berth upon Customs approval.



The vessels, mostly tankers, were tagged, CRNAPP, meaning Customs Release Not Applicable (West Coast).However, about 21 more ships are expected at the Lagos Pilotage District, between now and February 9th, with three of them laden with PMS, and others conveying fish, sugar, general cargo, trucks and containers.



