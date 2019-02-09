2019:Conduct Credible Elections, US Tells INEC

Published:

The United States has called for a credible process that reflects the will of the people.



The US government made the call in a statement by the Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, on Thursday evening.



Pompeo urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to resist pressure and intimidation in carrying out its duties.



He also called on security agencies to provide an environment conducive for Nigerians to perform their civic duties.



He said anybody found interfering with the electoral process or inciting violence must be brought to book.



He also urged Nigerians to use the elections to consolidate on the country’s place as a democratic leader in Africa.



The statement reads, “The United States government supports a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful election that reflects the will of the Nigerian people.



“It is critical that the Independent National Electoral Commission operates free from outside pressure and intimidation and in a totally objective manner.



“Nigerian security services must provide a safe and secure environment for the Nigerian people to exercise their rights. Those who interfere in the electoral process or incite violence must be held to account. The upcoming elections are an opportunity for Nigeria to solidify its place as a democratic leader in Africa.”

Share This