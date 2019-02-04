2019:69 Retired Generals Pledge Support For Buhari's Re-election

Some retired military officers on Monday declared their support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

Among them are 13 Major-Generals, eight Air Vice-Marshals, two Rear Admirals, 12 Brigadier Generals, nine Air Commodores, eight Commodores, and 17 former military administrators.

A former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brig.-Gen Buba Marwa (rted), led the retired officers to the State House, Abuja, where they endorsed the President’s ambition.

Marwa also doubles as the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse in Nigeria.

A former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Jubril Ayinla, was among the ex-officers backing the President.