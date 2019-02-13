2019 Election:Buhari ,Atiku Others Sign Peace Accord In Abuja

Published:

President Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, joined other candidates to sign the second 2019 National Peace Accord in Abuja today Wednesday, February 13th.



The ceremony which was attended by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth; Patricia Scotland, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah, Abdulsalami Abubakar, the chairman of the National Peace Committee and other members of the National Peace Committee (NPC).



President Buhari while addressing the guests, reiterated his position to ensure a free and fair election come this Saturday, February 16th. He called on all well meaning Nigerians to come out enmass and cast their vote.



Atiku on his part, appealed to INEC and the security agencies to ensure free, fair elections. He recalled the words of former President Goodluck Jonathan where he said that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Atiku said that the Nigerian democracy should emerge stronger than the 2015 general elections that was adjudged the freest and fairest in the country.

