2019 Election :NUJ Opens Elections Situation Room

The Nigeria Union of Journalists National Secretariat has opened an Elections Situation Room at the headquarters of the Union in Abuja ahead of tomorrow’s election and subsequent ones with instructions to all Journalists on election duty to report all acts of impunity against the media. Numbers to call or send text messages to are:

08037762492, 08034004239, 08053000100 and 08035882742.

The National President of the Union, Chris Isiguzo while inaugurating the Situation Room, today cautioned Journalists to be mindful of their environments and avoid all dangerous areas. He urged Journalists to study areas of duty assigned to them and to work together with other colleagues in groups.

The NUJ according to Isiguzo , had in realization of the need to promote safety of Journalists and peaceful elections through professional coverage of elections said that the Union in collaboration with Media Foundation for West Africa, Accra and International Media Support based in Copenhagen organized a workshop earlier this month on Safety of Journalists and Police Media Relations in Abuja.

The President who expressed confidence in the ability of Journalists to carry out their assignments professionally also appealed to Agents of the State and all other Stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of media professionals and equipment.

