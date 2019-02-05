2019 Election :International Pollster Gives It To Atiku

Published:

With barely two weeks to the 2019 presidential election, a field work conducted by the Pollster, Williams and Associates, has predicted that the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will win the election as posted on the website of the company yesterday.



Williams and Associates had in a similar field work in 2015, predicted the defeat of the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan in the last presidential election in Nigeria.



Information posted on the website of the company shows that it deployed the same methodology used in the 2015 prediction to conduct the field work for 2019 election. The activity was conducted between January 11 and January 16, 2019 across all the six geo-political zones of the country.



The result of the poll shows that the PDP candidate, Atiku will win other candidates in the election with 45 per cent of the total vote cast, 12 per cent higher than his closest opponent, incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who polled 33 per cent.



According to the result, 64 per cent of respondents disapprove that President Buhari has done his job well enough to deserve re-election.



It added that the contentious issues that would shape the direction of the election are unemployment, poverty, corruption, insecurity among others.



While responding to a question on whether respondents expect the economic situation next year to get better or worse, a whopping 53 per cent are pessimistic on the future of the economy.



Also, the polls showed that there is an 11 per cent improvement on the number of people who will turn out to vote in the 2019 presidential election, over the turn out for the 2015 election and 80 per cent of the respondents say that they have already collected their Permanent Voter Card (PVC).



Also, 54 per cent of the respondents also say that regardless of who they support in the election, Atiku stands a better chance of winning the election compared to 38 per cent who believe that incumbent President Buhari would win.

