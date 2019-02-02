2 Supporters Slumped At Buhari's Campaign In Jigawa State

Published:

Two supporters of All Progressive Congress (APC), slumped during President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rally in Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse, Jigawa state.



The first victim, was seen gasping for breath in the midst of the crowd that gathered for the event.



The security personnel had to come to the rescue of the victim after several bottles of water were poured on him which aided in resuscitating him.



The second victim was seen being rushed out of the venue while in coma by the security personnel and other first aid workers for assistance.





Shortly after the arrival of the APC presidential hopeful, the security operatives lost control of the crowd at the venue.

