2 Killed ,13 Vehicles Burnt In Akwa Ibom Election Violence

Two persons were reportedly killed late Friday and 13 vehicles destroyed in a pre-election crisis in the Obot-Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.



It was learnt that the affected persons died during a gun duel between some hoodlums and security personnel on election duties at Nto Edino, the headquarters of Obot-Akara, during the distribution of sensitive materials for the shifted presidential and National Assembly elections.



An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said security had been beefed up in the area as fear and confusion enveloped the community.



The eyewitness said, “Two persons were killed and 13 vehicles burnt in the local government headquarters. The crisis started between the security personnel and some thugs when the Independent National Electoral Commission officials were distributing sensitive materials for the elections.”



However, the state Resident Electoral Committee, Mr Mike Igini, who did not confirm the deaths, said several INEC vehicles were burnt by miscreants suspected to have been sponsored by politicians.



Igini, who spoke at a press conference in Uyo on Saturday, said the commission wouldn’t be threatened or influenced by politicians.



He said, “Politicians who are the greatest beneficiaries of this democracy have become the greatest threats. In Akwa Ibom, equal opportunities will be given to all the political parties.”

