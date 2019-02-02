2 Days To Election:President Buhari Sets To Address The Nation At 7pm Today

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation at 7pm today.



A statement by Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, noted that all television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets can hook up to the network services of the NTA and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.



There will be a repeat broadcast at 9pm.



The President's scheduled address is coming less than 72 hours before the presidential and National Assembly elections slated for February 16, 2019

Share This