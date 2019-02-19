19 Years Old Girl Stabs Husband Dead In Lagos

Published:

A housewife, Mary Adeniyi, has allegedly stabbed her husband, Solomon Nduka, to death at their house on Sagamu Road in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.



It was learnt that the 19-year-old killed her 30-year-old husband after a fierce argument about alleged infidelity.



The couple had a four-month-old child together before tragedy struck on Friday, February 15, 2019.



The deceased, a casual worker, was said to have been rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.



A source said the couple had had disagreements in the past, which had degenerated into fisticuffs.



He said, “The deceased was a casual worker. The couple got married not quite long ago and they had a child together. The four-month-old boy is still being breast-fed.



“The man had been suspecting that his wife was unfaithful to him. He accused her of sleeping around that night and they started fighting. The man beat her up. The woman, in retaliation, took a knife and stabbed him in the neck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. The police from the Sagamu Road Division arrested her.”



Nduka’s corpse was reportedly deposited in a general hospital morgue for autopsy.



It was learnt that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.



The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident.



“The incident happened around 12.30am on February 15, 2019. The woman stabbed her husband in the neck and he died. The report we have is that the man accused her of infidelity. However, investigation is ongoing,” he said.

